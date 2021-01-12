Mexico sees holiday bump in tourism amid pandemic surge

The southern state of Oaxaca, which draws tourists to its colonial capital as well as its laid-back Pacific beaches, had half the number of tourists this holiday season as a year earlier. State Tourism Secretary Juan Carlos Rivera said that wasn’t bad considering the pandemic.

“We are going to enter in ... an economic recession in terms of tourism in the coming months, not only in Oaxaca, in the whole country,” Rivera said.

If infections increase sharply, pressure will build to close beaches again like last spring, spurring massive layoffs.

When the pandemic arrived in Mexico, big hotels started laying off workers with what they called “solidarity breaks.” Workers were told it was temporary, that they’d be hired back in a month and most were let go without the benefits they deserved.

There was little debate over the health risks of promoting tourism versus the economic impact of losing all those jobs, said Alejandro Palafox-Muñoz, a professor of tourism at the University of Quintana Roo. The people who lost those jobs had no choice but to go out and look for new work to feed their families, he said.