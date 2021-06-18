Migrant family's presence on Greek island hints at pushbacks

“There was a strange climate of suspicion,” he said, and an intense fear that Zaga and her children might still be sent back to Turkey. But at this point, representatives of the U.N. refugee agency had been informed and were present.

UNHCR Representative in Greece Mireille Girard said the organization received a telephone message on April 21 about migrants arriving on Samos and sought confirmation from authorities, but got no response. A few days later, the agency was informed a family believed to have been with the group had remained on Samos and was applying for asylum.

“These elements are concerning. They are indications of a pushback from Samos island on 21 April and need to be formally investigated,” Girard said.

In the meantime, Zaga’s family has received asylum. She says she fled her home in the Nablus region of the West Bank for several reasons, but mainly to escape an abusive husband who assaulted her eldest son. She hopes to eventually reach Belgium, where her sister lives.

“I want to see my children happy, to see them going to school, eating healthy food, sleeping well and to live normally just like other children. To have safety and security, to have a school and home,” she said.