Migrant father charged with son's death on journey to Greece

An Afghan father walks, at the port of Vathy on the eastern Aegean island of Samos, Greece, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. On a hill above a small island village, the sparkling blue of the Aegean just visible through the pine trees, lies a boy’s grave. His first ever boat ride was to be his last - the sea claimed him before his sixth birthday. His 25-year-old father, like so many before him, had hoped for a better life in Europe, far from the violence of his native Afghanistan. But his dreams were dashed on the rocks of Samos, a picturesque Greek island almost touching the Turkish coast. Still devastated from losing his only child, the father has now found himself charged with a felony count of child endangerment.
A 25-year-old Afghan man, whose son drowned as they traveled to Greece in a boat carrying migrants from Turkey, has been charged with reckless endangerment and faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.
By ELENA BECATOROS
Associated Press
VATHY, Greece (AP) — On a pine-covered hill above the sparkling Aegean Sea lies a boy’s grave. His first boat ride was his last — the sea claimed him before his sixth birthday.
“He drowned in a shipwreck,” his gravestone reads. “It wasn’t the sea, it wasn’t the wind, it is the policies and fear.”
Those migration policies are being called into question in the case of the Afghan boy’s 25-year-old father, who is charged with child endangerment for taking his son on the journey from Turkey to Greece and faces up to 10 years’ imprisonment.
This is believed to be the first time in the European Union that a parent faces prosecution for their child’s shipwreck death in the pursuit of a better life in Europe.
The father, divorced and raising his son alone, said he decided to leave Turkey after his asylum application there was rejected twice, fearing deportation to Afghanistan.
“I didn’t come here for fun. I was compelled,” he said. “I decided to go for the future of my son, for my future, so we can go somewhere to live, and my son can study.”
Now, he says, he often thinks of killing himself. He agreed speak to The Associated Press on condition he only be identified by his initials, N.A., and that his son wouldn't be named.