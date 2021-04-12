Millions of Hindu pilgrims head to the Ganges River as India's daily coronavirus cases continue to surge

"Social distancing is proving very difficult," Gunjyal said. "If we try to enforce it then it can lead to a stampede -- that's why, despite wanting to, we are unable to implement social distancing at these riverbanks."

He added authorities were "continually appealing to people to wear masks and follow Covid-appropriate behavior."

India reported 168,912 new cases Monday, its highest single-day figure for the sixth consecutive day, according to data from the country's Ministry of Health.

The second wave, which began in March and has rapidly accelerated in the past week, has far surpassed India's first wave last year, when at its peak in September daily cases passed 97,000.

Trying to contain the risk

In Haridwar, Uttarakhand state, authorities have introduced measures to try to contain the risk during Kumbh Mela.

That includes artificial intelligence cameras at various riverbanks and 15,000 security personnel deployed to handle crowd control, Thakur said.