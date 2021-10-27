Mine's a light beer: UK to overhaul alcohol taxes

The alcohol tax changes certainly took up more words from Sunak than environmental issues even though the U.K. is set to host the U.N. climate summit in the Scottish city of Glasgow within days.

Overall, Sunak painted a relatively rosy picture of the state of the British economy following the country's deepest recession in around 300 years as a result of the pandemic. The economy, which suffered the worst recession among the Group of Seven industrial nations last year, has been recovering in recent months following the lifting of lockdown restrictions.

However, unlike others in the G-7, the British economy won't have recouped all its COVID-related losses by early next year, and is likely to remain hobbled over coming months by a series of shortages that many blame on Brexit as well as dislocations caused by the pandemic. It is also experiencing big price rises, largely due to the sharp pick-up in energy costs.

Sunak said the government's independent forecasters at the Office for Budget Responsibility are predicting growth this year to be 6.5%, up from the previous prediction of 4% just a few months ago, and that growth next year will be 6%.