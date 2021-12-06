 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Minor clashes at marches honoring Greek youth shot by police
0 comments
AP

Minor clashes at marches honoring Greek youth shot by police

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greek police fired tear gas Monday to disperse youths attacking them with firebombs and stones in the northern city of Thessaloniki at a march marking the 13th anniversary of the fatal police shooting of a teenager.

No arrests or injuries were reported after the clashes, which did not last long. They followed an otherwise peaceful march by about 6,000 people.

The 2008 killing of the 15-year old boy in Athens triggered weeks of the worst riots the Greek capital had seen in decades, with extensive destruction of shops and other private and public property, looting and street fights with police.

Two police officers were jailed in connection with the killing, which followed an altercation between a group of youths and one of the officers.

Several thousand people also staged a protest march in Athens late Monday, which ended peacefully. Minor clashes ensued when youths threw stones at police. Earlier, a midday march in the Greek capital by schoolchildren and university students ended without incident.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Total solar eclipse plunges Antarctica into darkness

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Israeli army: Two Israelis drove into Ramallah, car torched
World

Israeli army: Two Israelis drove into Ramallah, car torched

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Two Israelis drove into the Palestinian city of Ramallah Wednesday, and their car was surrounded by a crowd and set ablaze, according to the Israeli army and video footage posted online. Palestinian police turned the men over to Israel.

World

UN urges truce during winter Olympics in Beijing in February

  • Updated

United Nations (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly on Wednesday urged all nations to observe a truce during the Beijing Winter Olympics starting in February, saying a halt to conflicts during one of the world’s premiere sporting events can be “a tool to promote peace, dialogue and reconciliation.”

Watch Now: Related Video

Total solar eclipse plunges Antarctica into darkness

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News