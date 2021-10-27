Moldova turns to Poland for gas amid tensions with Russia

Moldova’s foreign ministry said on Monday that it needs to keep the flow of gas “at an acceptable level" to “ensure the energy security of the country.”

Gazprom on the weekend said that Moldova, Europe's poorest country, would need to settle its outstanding debts of as much as $709 million (€610 million) in order to extend its contract. The Russian company also warned that it would cut gas supply Dec. 1 if payment wasn’t received.

Some observers saw this as Russia's bid to strengthen its influence over Moldova after a pro-European Union party earned a landslide win in Jul. 11 parliamentary elections. But Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied any political tinge to the gas dispute.

“There are no political issues here and there can’t be any,” Peskov said in a conference call with reporters on Wednesday. “There is a demand for gas, there is a commercial offer along with a discount offer and the problem of accumulated debt. All that is of purely commercial character and there is no politicization here.”

Gazprom spokesman Sergei Kupriyano said in a statement that the Russian gas giant “can’t work to make losses” and that “Moldova is provoking a crisis with its own hands.”