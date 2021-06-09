Mongolians voting for president amid biggest virus outbreak

A total of 2,151,329 voters are registered, according to the General Election Commission. Polls close at 10 p.m. and it's not clear when a winner will be announced.

Voters are required to observe social distancing, and restrictions on public gatherings have severely curtailed campaign events, prompting candidates to shift much of their outreach to voters online. All in-person campaigning has been suspended since Sunday after new local infections hit a record last week of more than 1,000 per day.

Mongolia’s already ailing economy has been thrown into crisis due to the pandemic, with 69,022 cases and 324 deaths reported. That has forced the temporary closure of markets and other enterprises in the capital of Ulaanbaatar, to which many in the traditionally herding population have moved in recent years.

Corruption and pandemic-related disruptions in demand for Mongolia's chief exports such as coal and copper are also dragging on the economy.

“I really hope that the new president I chose today will put our economy back on its feet. Due to the pandemic, the Mongolian economy is really struggling, almost falling on its knees," voter Undarmaa Baasanjav said.

Another voter, Enkhbold Munkhjargal, said unemployment was the country's most urgent problem.