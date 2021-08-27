 Skip to main content
Montenegro police report finding 1 ton of cocaine in bananas
Montenegro police report finding 1 ton of cocaine in bananas

  • Updated
PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Police in Montenegro said they seized over 1 ton (2,000 pounds) of cocaine hidden in a shipment of bananas.

Officers discovered the cocaine, which was divided into 1,250 packages, on Thursday night in Mojanovici, a village near the capital, police said in a statement Friday.

State RTCG television network described the seizure as the biggest ever in the small Adriatic Sea country of some 620,000 people. Montenegrin media reported that police blocked off a broad area during the search operation.

Police said two people were arrested. No other details were immediately available.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

