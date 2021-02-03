Moon, Biden agree to boost US-South Korean alliance

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s leader said Thursday he and President Joe Biden have agreed to further bolster their countries’ alliance and work together to achieve peace on the Korean Peninsula.

After his first phone talks with Biden since the U.S. president’s Jan. 20 inauguration, President Moon Jae-in tweeted that “I just had a great conversation with President @JoeBiden @POTUS” and that he welcomed “America’s return” in the midst of global challenges such as COVID-19, climate change and economic polarization.

Moon said he and Biden “pledged to further upgrade the ROK-US alliance, an alliance that is anchored in shared values.” ROK refers to Republic of Korea, South Korea's formal name.

“We will always stand together as we work for peace on the Korean Peninsula and tackle global challenges,” Moon said.

Moon, who took office in 2017, was once a driving force behind now-dormant diplomacy between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and former President Donald Trump. The Kim-Trump talks collapsed in early 2019 when the Americans rejected North Korea’s calls for extensive sanctions relief in return for limited denuclearization steps.