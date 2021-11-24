 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
More than 2,000 people rally in Belgrade against new laws
0 comments
AP

More than 2,000 people rally in Belgrade against new laws

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Thousands rallied in central Belgrade on Wednesday against the populist government's policies that protesters say favor interests of foreign investors over those of the Balkan nation’s citizens and are bad for the environment.

More than 2,000 people gathered outside the Serbian presidency building, blowing whistles and blocking traffic before marching through the central city zone toward the parliament and government buildings.

The protesters pledged to block roads throughout the country if authorities approve planned laws allowing swift expropriation of private property if that is deemed to be in the public interest, and lowering turnout requirements for voting in a referendum.

Organizers say the laws will allow the state to take away land and other property from citizens in the interest of foreign companies such as Rio Tinto, which has faced protests over its bid to open a lithium mine in western Serbia.

One of the organizers, Sava Manojlovic, said the new laws have been “drawn for Rio Tinto."

Ecology groups and experts have warned that the planned mine would devastate the environment in the region, including various animal species, farmland and rivers in the area.

“We don’t care about the interests of any companies, American, Russian, Chinese or of the EU,” said Manojlovic. “We must take care about the interests of Serbia and its citizens.”

Serbia’s populist President Aleksandar Vucic and his government officials have denied that the draft laws were designed to enable Rio Tinto to take control of the land needed for the mine.

Vucic said at a press conference earlier on Wednesday that the law was needed for infrastructure projects such as roads and railways.

The protesters are also angry over the start of construction work for the underground transport system at Belgrade's main water supply zone, which experts have warned could harm the quality of the drinking water in the city of 2 million.

Environmental issues recently have drawn public attention in Serbia, which is seeking entry into the European Union. The Balkan nation has faced huge waste management problems and high air pollution after decades of neglect.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. shoppers keep spending despite hot inflation

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+8
Sweden's first female prime minister quits hours later
World

Sweden's first female prime minister quits hours later

  • Updated

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Hours after being tapped as Sweden’s first female prime minister, Magdalena Andersson resigned Wednesday after suffering a budget defeat in parliament and her coalition partner the Greens left the two-party minority government.

Photos of missing Chinese tennis star posted online
World

Photos of missing Chinese tennis star posted online

  • Updated

BEIJING (AP) — An employee of Chinese state TV has posted photos of missing tennis star Peng Shuai online in a new effort to dispel concern about her disappearance after she accused a senior leader of sexual assault.

+8
Belarus says it has helped more than 100 migrants leave
World

Belarus says it has helped more than 100 migrants leave

  • Updated

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Belarusian authorities say they have helped more than 100 migrants leave the country on Monday and more are prepared to leave Tuesday, a statement that comes after almost two weeks of tensions at Belarus' border with Poland, where hundreds of people remain stuck.

Qatar detains 2 Norway journalists amid World Cup coverage
World

Qatar detains 2 Norway journalists amid World Cup coverage

  • Updated

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Security forces in Qatar detained two journalists from Norwegian state television for over 30 hours and deleted footage they gathered at a migrant labor camp as they tried to report on worker issues ahead of the FIFA 2022 World Cup, authorities said Wednesday.

+2
Furor over Miss South Africa appearing in pageant in Israel
World

Furor over Miss South Africa appearing in pageant in Israel

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Controversy is swirling around the Miss South Africa beauty pageant, as the government has withdrawn its support for the event because of its plans to participate in the Miss Universe 2021 contest which is to be held in Israel in December.

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. shoppers keep spending despite hot inflation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News