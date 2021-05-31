Morocco says rift with Spain about 'broken' trust, respect

The two countries are strategic partners, working closely to stem migration into Europe and on security issues. The Spanish mainland is across a waterway from Morocco, but two Spanish enclaves in North Africa share borders with Morocco. The presence of Ghali, who arrived in Spain in mid-April, has been tied to a sudden surge of more than 8,000 migrants — many of them unaccompanied minors — who crossed the border to Ceuta, one of the enclaves.

Spain disagreed.

“If (Morocco) is saying that because of a foreign policy disagreement it stops respecting borders and allows a massive influx of migrants onto Spanish soil, that in my view is not acceptable,” Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said Monday. “Morocco has to keep in mind that it has no better ally in the European Union than Spain.”

For Morocco, the problem goes beyond foreign policy to the heart of its identity, part of which is anchored in the Western Sahara.

“This issue has exposed the hostile attitudes and harmful strategies of Spain regarding the Moroccan Sahara issue and revealed the collusion of our northern neighbor with the kingdom’s enemies to undermine the territorial integrity of Morocco,” the Foreign Ministry said.