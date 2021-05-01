Mourners hold protester funerals in Chad's tense capital

On Tuesday, security forces were accused of shooting at the crowds who took to the streets to protest that the military put Deby's 37-year-old son, Mahamat, in charge after his death. Under Chad's constitution, power should have been handed over to the president of National Assembly.

The U.N. human rights office expressed alarm at Tuesday's violence, saying it was “deeply disturbed by the apparently disproportionate use of force — including the use of live ammunition — by defense and security forces.”

Meanwhile, the interim government's prime minister urged unity on Saturday after civil society groups called for protests to continue.

“We must join forces to guarantee peace and restore calm,” Prime Minister Albert Pahimi Padacke said, urging people to support the interim government.

The specter of more anti-government protests is just one of the threats now facing the transitional military council in power. The rebels blamed for killing Deby also have continued to battle the Chadian military 300 kilometers (186 miles) north of the capital.