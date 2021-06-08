Music fans flock to Albania’s beach festival despite virus

RANA E HEDHUN, Albania (AP) — The Albanian beach site had everything in one place: pine trees, sand, sea, nearby mountains and days of nonstop music.

“It’s very rare that you got all of those things together at one time,” said the director of the open-air Unum music festival, Grego O’Halloran. As an Englishman living in Ibiza, Spain — another magical beach music scene — he knows what he is talking about.

“Albania is the hidden gem of Europe," he added. "(It's) an hour, two hours, from almost all of Europe and it’s so beautiful and undiscovered.”

Organizers sold all 10,000 tickets for the June 3-7 festival featuring 50 international and local musicians, as people jumped at the chance to hear nonstop music for five days at Thrown Sand beach, 75 kilometers (45 miles) northwest of the capital, Tirana.

Organizers claimed that everyone at the festival was free of COVID-19 but offered no proof for those claims and no virus checks were apparent.

The main stage near the beach was on top of a sailboat, while another was under the pine trees close to the beach. Tattoos were not required for fans but many sported one or more. Fans came from all across Europe, even as far away as Uruguay.