Music video on Iranian app with US porn actress spurs probe
AP

Music video on Iranian app with US porn actress spurs probe

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — A music video on an Iranian entertainment app that includes an appearance by a U.S. porn actress has prompted outrage among authorities who have launched an investigation, Iranian media reported Wednesday.

The Iranian Rubika application was being investigated by officials after it published a brief teaser from the “Tehran Tokyo" music video by California-based Iranian pop singer Sasy, according to a report by the semiofficial ISNA news agency.

The video includes an appearance by American pornographic actress Alexis Texas dancing.

Over the past few days, many Iranians on social media have criticized the app's distribution of the video because of its perceived negative impact on young people. The full length video was expected Wednesday.

Sasy, or Sasan Yafteh, 32, is popular among teenagers in Iran. He worked as an underground singer before leaving Iran in 2009 and eventually landed in the U.S.

Sasy's videos are not authorized in Iran though many have shared them through social media. Under Iranian law, foreign-made music, even Persian language ones, need permission from authorities.

Under pressure from hard-liners, the Iranian government has long blocked access to many websites and social media platforms, from YouTube and Facebook to Twitter and Telegram.

Many Iranians, especially youths, access social media through VPNs and proxies. Instagram and WhatsApp remain unblocked.

Hard-liners in the government have long viewed social messaging and media services as part of “soft war” by the West against the Islamic Republic.

