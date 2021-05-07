Willow Smith surprised her mom by reuniting her old band, Wicked Wisdom, and performing one of their songs for Mother's Day.

The Village People make an unplanned appearance, a gator gets put back where it belongs and a TV star's PSA goes global. These are the must-watch videos of the week.

'In the Navy'

CNN anchors Alisyn Camerota and Victor Blackwell cracked up while listening to the Village People interrupt a congressional hearing. At the same hearing, audio from the movie, "Galaxy Quest," played before the committee took a recess to figure out the technical difficulties.

Where can I get one of these??

This looks like something straight out of a James Bond movie. The British Royal Navy and Royal Marines tested out a jet suit while flying between two vessels. It can reach up to 80 mph, according to Gravity Industries, which developed the suit.

Doing some housecleaning

I bet you've never swept like this! A resourceful deputy used a broom to drag an alligator back to a pond in Hillsborough County, Florida. The gator latched on to the handle, and the officer safely pulled it back into the water.

'Pom pi pi'