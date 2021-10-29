Myanmar court gives Suu Kyi confidante 20-year prison term

Myanmar media, which are mostly operating online without permission under military rule, also reported the court’s action. A text message from the Information Ministry to journalists confirmed that Win Htein had received a 20-year prison sentence but gave no other details.

Win Htein was apparently arrested for remarks he made just after the takeover.

“The curse of the coup is rooted in our country and this is the reason why our country still remains poor. I feel sad and upset for our fellow citizens and for their future,” Win Htein, who had been a political prisoner under a former military government, said on Feb. 2.

“All the voters who gave their backing to us in the 2020 general election should follow Aung San Suu Kyi’s instructions to carry out civil disobedience,” he said, referring to a note posted on Facebook attributed to her. There has been some dispute about whether Suu Kyi was its actual author.

Win Htein was able to inform the Myanmar-language service of Britain’s BBC radio about his arrest before his contact with the outside was cut off.

“They don’t like what I’ve been talking about. They are afraid of what I’m saying,” he told the BBC in a phone call.