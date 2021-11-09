Myanmar court sentences arrested politicians to 75-90 years

BANGKOK (AP) — A court in Myanmar sentenced two members of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi's political party to 90 years and 75 years in prison on Tuesday after finding them guilty of corruption, their lawyer said.

The sentences appeared to be the most severe so far for any of the dozens of members of Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy who were arrested after the military seized power on Feb. 1.

Former Kayin state planning minister Than Naing was convicted by the state court of six corruption charges and given a 90-year prison term, including labor, lawyer Zaw Min Hlaing said..

The second defendant, Nan Khin Htwe Myint, 67, the former chief minister of Kayin state and a top member of Suu Kyi's political party, was sentenced to 15 years in prison on each of five charges, Zaw Min Hlaing said.

Suu Kyi is also being tried on corruption and other criminal charges that her supporters say were concocted to discredit her and legitimize the military’s seizure of power. Virtually any conviction would prevent her from running in elections that the military-installed government has promised to hold by 2023.