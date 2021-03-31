Myanmar junta makes ceasefire offer, but not to protesters

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Myanmar’s junta announced Wednesday it is implementing a unilateral one-month ceasefire, but made an exception for actions that disrupt the government’s security and administrative operations -- a clear reference to the mass movement that has held daily nationwide protests against its seizure of power in February.

The announcement came after a flurry of combat with at least two of the ethnic minority guerrilla organizations that maintain a strong presence in their respective areas along the borders.

More than a dozen such groups have for decades sought greater autonomy from the central government, sometimes through armed struggle. Even in times of peace, relations have been strained and ceasefires fragile.

The movement against the Feb. 1 coup that ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi focuses on civil disobedience, calling on employees in the public and private sectors to stop work that supports the machinery of governing.

It has been seeking an alliance with the ethnic minority armed groups to boost pressure on the junta. it would like them to form what they are calling a federal army as a counterweight to the government armed forces.