Myanmar leader says ASEAN blind to opposition's violence

Suu Kyi, whose National League for Democracy party was set to begin a second five-year term in office after winning last year’s general election, has been detained since the takeover and is being tried on several charges that her supporters say are politically motivated.

ASEAN in April reached a “five-point consensus," to which Myanmar agreed, calling for the immediate cessation of violence, a dialogue among all concerned parties, mediation by an ASEAN special envoy, provision of humanitarian aid through ASEAN channels, and a visit to Myanmar by the special envoy to meet all concerned parties. ASEAN foreign ministers in August appointed Erywan as their special envoy.

Min Aung Hlaing in his speech said that while the agreement called for stopping the violence and restoring stability through the cooperation of all parties, opposition groups had exacerbated the situation by carrying out “terrorism, robbery and killings.”

“We are still dealing with this, right up to now, but no one has put serious obstructions in the way of their violence. We were asked to solve it and we are the ones clearing up the problem. I want to say that ASEAN needs to do something about it.”