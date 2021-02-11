Myanmar protesters gather in Japan against coup at home

TOKYO (AP) — Thousands of people from Myanmar sang songs and waved glow sticks as they gathered in Japan's capital on Thursday to protest the military coup in their home country.

Many of those in front of United Nations University in downtown Tokyo wore red in support of Aung San Suu Kyi, whose elected government was deposed in the Feb. 1 takeover. Some clutched photos of Suu Kyi, while others held up mobile phones where messages like “Justice” and “Save Myanmar” ran across the displays.

“I am here because I want to relay what is in my heart,” said Lei Yee Oo, who has been living in Tokyo for the past two years, studying law while working at a supermarket and a restaurant.

“I am young, and I want to have a future,” the 22-year-old said almost in tears.

The coup reversed significant gains Myanmar had made on the path toward democracy following five decades of military rule. The reforms that led to Suu Kyi's party winning elections in 2015 led the international community to lift sanctions on the country and there are now threats to reimpose some of them.