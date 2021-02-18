Myanmar protests focus on junta's economic support

About 200 people protested Thursday near Kanbauk, in the south, outside facilities for a major pipeline that pumps gas from offshore fields for export. The demonstrators moved between the premises of Total of France, PTTEP of Thailand and Petronas of Malaysia to press their demands and later joined with a larger anti-coup demonstration in Kanbauk.

Andrews, the U.N. expert, said economic sanctions and diplomatic pressure have a good chance of working.

“I have confidence that there is great potential with those steps, by virtue of the fact that they have been successful in the past,” he said.

Large marches were held Thursday in Myanmar's main cities. In Yangon, some protesters tried to hinder security forces by abandoning cars in the middle of the road, as they did Wednesday. But small groups of men, including some dressed in Buddhist monks’ robes, attacked several drivers and their vehicles, smashing windshields.

In the capital, Natpyitaw, water cannons were employed against demonstrators, and police forcibly arrested protesters in Myitkyina, the capital of the northern state of Kachin.

On Wednesday night, the military ordered an internet blackout for a fourth night in a row, almost entirely blocking online access from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m.