Myanmar skips ASEAN summit after its military ruler excluded

FILE - In this June 23, 2021, file photo, Commander-in-Chief of Myanmar's armed forces, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing delivers his speech at the IX Moscow conference on international security in Moscow, Russia. Southeast Asian leaders are meeting Oct. 26-28, 2021 for their annual summit where Myanmar’s top general, whose forces seized power in February and shattered one of Asia’s most phenomenal democratic transitions, has been shut out for refusing to take steps to end the deadly violence. Myanmar defiantly protested the exclusion of Min Aung Hlaing, who currently heads its government and ruling military council, from the summit of the ASEAN.
By EILEEN NG and JIM GOMEZ
Associated Press
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Southeast Asian leaders began their annual summit without Myanmar on Tuesday amid a diplomatic standoff over the exclusion of the leader of the military-ruled nation from the group's meetings.
Myanmar skipped the summit in protest after the Association of Southeast Asian Nations shut out its top general from its meetings.
ASEAN's refusal to allow Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing to represent Myanmar at the summit was its harshest rebuke yet of the country's military rulers since they ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi in February.
Brunei, who is this year’s chair of the 10-member bloc, invited Myanmar’s highest-ranking veteran diplomat, Chan Aye, as a “non-political” representative, but she didn't attend the meeting, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi told reporters in Jakarta.
Marsudi said President Joko Widodo told the summit that ASEAN's unprecedented downgrade of Myanmar's participation “was a tough decision but it had to be done.”
Despite ASEAN's bedrock principles of non-interference in other members' affairs and decisions by consensus, Widodo said it is “also obliged to uphold other principles in the ASEAN charter such as democracy, good governance, respect for human rights and constitutional government,” Marsudi said.