Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi has been detained by the military, says ruling party spokesman

"We oppose any attempt to alter the outcome of the elections or impede Myanmar's democratic transition," said the statement, which was signed by missions from the US, the UK and the European Union.

"We support all those who work toward greater democratic freedoms, lasting peace, and inclusive prosperity for the people of Myanmar."

Human rights non-government organization Burma Rights UK said in a post to their Twitter that the news of Suu Kyi's detention was "devastating."

"This needs to be met with the strongest international response. The military need to be made to understand that they have made a major miscalculation in thinking they can get away with this," the group said.

