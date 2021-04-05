Myanmar's junta releases 8 of 11 people arrested after communicating with CNN

The pair were arrested by a group of security officials within three to five minutes of the CNN team leaving the area, according to eyewitnesses. The women work at a shop in the market and were taken to the Shwe Pyi Thar Interrogation Center, sources close to the women said.

CNN toured a second market in the Mingaladon township on Friday afternoon, where several local residents approached the team. A man and woman were arrested after the interview. A relative of the two Mingaladon detainees approached the CNN team and told them what had happened. She was then also detained once the team moved away from the area.

Military spokesman Maj. Gen. Zaw Min Tun confirmed in an interview with CNN on Sunday that security forces had detained three people from the first market and eight others at the second after interacting with the team on the ground. When asked by CNN what crime they had committed, he admitted that they hadn't broken the law.

"The security forces were worried they would provoke others and start the protest in the market, and that is why they got arrested," Zaw Min Tun told CNN, adding that the military expressed "regret" over the arrests.