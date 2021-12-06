Myanmar's Suu Kyi gets 4 years in trial seen as political

Protest marches on Sunday against the military government called for the release of Suu Kyi and others. An army truck deliberately sped into a march by about 30 young people in Yangon, the country’s biggest city.

A verdict on Suu Kyi’s second count of violating coronavirus restrictions is scheduled for Dec. 14. Other cases against her include the alleged unregistered import and use of walkie-talkies by her security guards; a violation of the Official Secrets Act, in which jailed Australian economist Sean Turnell is a co-defendant; and corruption charges.

The military-appointed election commission has also announced it intends to prosecute Suu Kyi and 15 other senior political figures for alleged fraud in the last election, which could result in her party being dissolved.

The military says its takeover was lawful and not a coup d’etat because the 2008 constitution —implemented under military rule — allows it to take control in certain emergencies. It argues that the 2020 general election contained widespread irregularities and thus constituted such an emergency.

However, the state election commission and the independent poll watching group ANFREL both said there was no evidence of substantial electoral fraud, and the new government so far has not presented convincing proof. Critics assert that the takeover bypassed the legal process for declaring an emergency because two key members who are supposed to take part in those consultations, Win Myint and Suu Kyi, were arrested beforehand.

