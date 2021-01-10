N. Korea's Kim adds title: General secretary of ruling party

When Kim Jong Un inherited the country's leadership upon his father’s death in late 2011, some foreign experts initially questioned his grip on power. But Kim, who turned 37 on Friday, has gradually consolidated his power through a series of high-profile executions and purges that removed his potential rivals. He has also taken up a spate of top jobs that includes chairman of the State Affairs Commission and supreme commander of North Korea’s 1.2 million-member military, along with the top party post.

Cheong Seong-Chang, a fellow at the Wilson Center’s Asia Program, said Kim likely restored the old general secretary title after determining that it would further benefit his dictatorship. Under the previous title systems, Cheong said that there were too many chairmen and vice chairmen at various levels, and that authorities appeared to have thought it wasn’t helpful for Kim's authority.

During congress meetings last week, Kim labeled the U.S. “our foremost principal enemy” and disclosed a list of high-tech nuclear weapons systems under development to cope with what he called intensifying American hostility. He said the fate of relations between Pyongyang and Washington depend on whether the U.S. abandons its hostile policy.