N. Macedonia: 12 patients among 14 dead in COVID unit blaze

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Forensic experts have identified the 14 victims of a fire in a COVID-19 field hospital in North Macedonia as 12 patients and two visiting relatives, authorities said Friday.

The fire broke out late Wednesday in the western town of Tetovo, destroying the facility within a few minutes. Twelve people were also injured. The blaze is believed to have started by accident, although an investigation is still under way. Witnesses and officials have said an explosion preceded the fire.

The public prosecutor's office said the dead were eight women and six men who ranged in age between 29 and 78.

The head of Tetovo’s COVID-19 center, Gzim Nuredini, said the fire spread very quickly.

“It all lasted three to five minutes,” Nuredini said, adding that medical staff and patients' relatives who were outside all tried to help extinguish the flames.

Prosecutors from Tetovo and the capital, Skopje, were gathering video material from inside and around the hospital, and have hired an electrical engineering expert to help determine how the blaze broke out.