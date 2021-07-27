 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Naomi Osaka out at Olympics; Jan. 6 riot hearing to start; Hong Kong protester convicted
0 comments
alert

Naomi Osaka out at Olympics; Jan. 6 riot hearing to start; Hong Kong protester convicted

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Fires in the West continue to burn, bringing smoke and haze all the way to parts of New England, but monsoon rains will shift north and bring some much needed assistance for firefighters. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the latest.

Today is Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here's what you should know today: Naomi Osaka lost in the Olympic tennis tournament; Democrats are launching their investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection; and the first person tried under Hong Kong's security law is convicted.

Keep scrolling for today's top stories, this date in history and celebrity birthdays.

TOP STORIES

APTOPIX Tokyo Olympics Tennis

Naomi Osaka of Japan reacts after losing a point to Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic during her third round loss in the tennis competition at the Summer Olympics Tuesday in Tokyo, Japan.

Naomi Osaka ousted at Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — It wasn't the ending that Naomi Osaka — nor her multitudes of fans across Japan and worldwide — had expected.

The start of the Tokyo Olympics, however, will forever be a bright memory for the tennis superstar.

Osaka herself said after lighting the Olympic cauldron during last week's opening ceremony that it was “undoubtedly the greatest athletic achievement and honor I will ever have in my life.”

So maybe — just maybe — that will allow Osaka to cope with her unexpected 6-1, 6-4 loss to former French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic in the third round of the Olympic tennis tournament on Tuesday.

***

Capitol Breach DEA Agent Arrested

Violent protesters, loyal to then-President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.

At Jan. 6 hearing, police to detail violence, injuries

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are launching their investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection Tuesday with a focus on the law enforcement officers who were attacked and beaten as the rioters broke into the building — an effort to put a human face on the violence of the day.

The police officers who are scheduled to testify endured some of the worst of the brutality. They were punched, trampled, crushed and sprayed with chemical irritants. They were called racial slurs and threatened with their own weapons as the mob of then-President Donald Trump’s supporters overwhelmed them, broke through windows and doors and interrupted the certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential win.

“We’re going to tell this story from the beginning,” said Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Democrat who sits on the new House panel that is investigating the attack. “The moral center of gravity is these officers who put their lives on the line for us.”

***

Hong Kong

In this July 6, 2020, file photo, Tong Ying-kit arrives at a court in a police van in Hong Kong. Tong, the first person to be tried under Hong Kong's sweeping national security law, was found guilty of secessionism and terrorism on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.

Guilty verdict in 1st trial under Hong Kong security law

HONG KONG (AP) — The first person to be tried under Hong Kong’s sweeping national security law was found guilty of secessionism and terrorism on Tuesday in a ruling condemned by human rights activists.

The Hong Kong High Court handed down the verdict in the case of Tong Ying-kit, 24. He is accused of driving his motorcycle into a group of police officers while carrying a flag bearing the protest slogan “Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times” on July 1 last year, a day after Beijing imposed sweeping national security legislation on Hong Kong following months of anti-government protests in 2019.

The verdict was closely watched for indications of how similar cases will be dealt with in the future. More than 100 people have been arrested under the security legislation.

***

Click on the links below for full version of today's top stories. Keep scrolling for a look back at this day in history and today's celebrity birthdays:

Top headlines this morning: July 27

+2
Tokyo reports record virus cases days after Olympics begin
World
AP

Tokyo reports record virus cases days after Olympics begin

  • By MARI YAMAGUCHI Associated Press
  • 0

TOKYO (AP) — Japan's capital, Tokyo, reported its highest number of new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, days after the Olympics began. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga urged people to avoid non-essential outings, but said there was no need to consider a suspension of the Games.

+9
First person tried under Hong Kong security law found guilty
World
AP

First person tried under Hong Kong security law found guilty

  • By ALICE FUNG Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

HONG KONG (AP) — The first person to be tried under Hong Kong’s sweeping national security law was found guilty of secessionism and terrorism on Tuesday in a ruling closely watched for indications of how the law will be applied as China tightens its grip on the city long known for its freedoms.

+5
Family: Last victim ID'd in Florida condo building collapse
National
AP

Family: Last victim ID'd in Florida condo building collapse

  • By KELLI KENNEDY Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The final victim of the condo building collapse in Florida has been identified, a relative said Monday, more than a month after the middle-of-the-night catastrophe that ultimately claimed 98 lives and became the largest non-hurricane related emergency response in state history.

+6
California, NYC to require employees to get COVID-19 vaccine
National
AP

California, NYC to require employees to get COVID-19 vaccine

  • By PHILIP MARCELO Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

California and New York City announced Monday that they would require all government employees to get the coronavirus vaccine or face weekly COVID-19 testing, and the Department of Veterans Affairs became the first major federal agency to require health care workers to receive the shot.

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

Tokyo Olympics Diving

Mun Yen Leong and Pandelela of Malaysia compete during the women's synchronized 10-meter platform final at the 2020 Summer Olympics Monday in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

+19
Today in history: July 27

Today in history: July 27

The House Judiciary Committee voted to adopt the first article of impeachment against Richard Nixon, charging he had personally engaged in a c…

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden, Iraqi PM discuss end of US combat mission

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
Merkel defends legacy on gender, climate, with some regrets
World

Merkel defends legacy on gender, climate, with some regrets

  • Updated

BERLIN (AP) — With just months to go before her 16-year leadership of Germany ends, Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday defended her efforts to promote gender equality and curb climate change but expressed regret that some decisions, in hindsight, were made too late.

Daimler: $4.3 billion quarterly profit despite chip shortage
World

Daimler: $4.3 billion quarterly profit despite chip shortage

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German auto maker Daimler reaped strong profits in the second quarter as demand for its Mercedes luxury cars continued to rebound from the depths of the pandemic, generating cash that the company can invest in its shift to electric vehicles.

+7
Italy: Many G20 nations want more urgent climate goals
World

Italy: Many G20 nations want more urgent climate goals

  • Updated

ROME (AP) — Many of the climate and energy ministers at a Group of 20 meeting hosted by Italy agreed Friday to work toward even more ambitious goals for fighting climate change than those established in the 2015 Paris accords, an Italian official said.

Watch Now: Related Video

This woman wants to be the youngest woman to fly solo around the world

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News