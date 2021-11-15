 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NATO chief wary of Russian military moves near Ukraine
0 comments
AP

NATO chief wary of Russian military moves near Ukraine

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
NATO chief wary of Russian military moves near Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks at the Danish parliament at Christiansborg Castle in Copenhagen, Denmark, during the Nordic Council meeting on Wednesday Nov. 3, 2021.

 Mads Claus Rasmussen

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg urged Russia on Monday to be more transparent about its military activities near Ukraine but he stopped short of suggesting that Moscow might be preparing to invade its former Soviet neighbor.

Ukraine claims that Russia kept tens of thousands of troops and equipment near their common border after conducting war games earlier this year. Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014 and has supported a separatist insurgency that broke out that year in eastern Ukraine and still controls territory there.

The United States has warned the European Union to be wary of Russia’s intentions, but EU diplomats say that while they have noticed Moscow’s military buildup, they do not believe that Russia might launch action anytime soon.

“We call on Russia to be transparent about its military activities,” Stoltenberg told reporters after talks in Brussels with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. “It is important to prevent escalations and reduce tensions.”

Asked whether he fears a possible invasion, Stoltenberg said: “what we see is a significant, large Russian military build-up. We see an unusual concentration of troops. And we know that Russia has been willing to use these types of military capabilities before to conduct aggressive actions against Ukraine.”

“I think it’s important also that we don’t now increase tensions, but we have to be clear-eyed, we need to be realistic about the challenges we face,” he said.

Ukraine’s defense ministry claims that about 90,000 Russian troops are stationed not far from their border and in rebel-controlled areas in Ukraine’s east. It said units of the Russian 41st army have remained in Yelnya, a town 260 kilometers (about 160 miles) north of the Ukrainian border.

Kuleba said “we have to be ready for all scenarios, for all options,” and he called for help from the 30-country military organization “to strengthen the resilience of Ukraine.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Want to go to Mars? This is how long it takes to get there

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dutch govt orders 3-week partial lockdown amid virus surge
World

Dutch govt orders 3-week partial lockdown amid virus surge

  • Updated

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Caretaker Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced a three-week partial lockdown Friday amid surging COVID-19 cases in the Netherlands, saying his government wants to “deliver a hard blow to the virus.”

+11
Chinese leaders issue official history to elevate Xi
World

Chinese leaders issue official history to elevate Xi

  • Updated

BEIJING (AP) — Leaders of China's ruling Communist Party on Thursday set the stage for President Xi Jinping to extend his rule next year, praising his role in the country's rise as an economic and strategic power and approving a political history that gives him status alongside the most important party figures.

+10
As virus surges in Eastern Europe, leaders slow to act
World

As virus surges in Eastern Europe, leaders slow to act

  • Updated

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — At the main hospital in Romania's capital, the morgue ran out of space for the dead in recent days, and doctors in Bulgaria have suspended routine surgeries so they can tend to a surge in COVID-19 patients. In the Serbian capital, the graveyard now operates an extra day during the week in order to bury all the bodies arriving.

World

IS-linked group kills Nigerian general, destroys buildings

  • Updated

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — An Islamic State-linked extremist group blamed for killing thousands in Nigeria and neighboring West African countries has killed four members of the Nigerian army, including a general, the army said Saturday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Is this the world's biggest orchestra performance?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News