NATO commits to improving operations at Kabul airport

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO foreign ministers committed Friday to focus on ensuring the safe evacuation from Afghanistan of their citizens and of Afghans deemed at risk after the Taliban takeover, centering on improving operations at Kabul airport first.

Faced with continuing chaos in the capital and the exit roads, many of the 30 allied nations raised “the need to work harder on how we can get more people ... into the airport, then processed and then onto the planes,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.

He called that "the big, big, big challenge.”

All too often over the past hours and days, NATO planes have been able to get to Kabul, only to be forced to leave empty or near-empty.

Some allies called on the United States to secure Kabul airport for as long as it takes, even if that stretches beyond the evacuation of all U.S. nationals.

A joint statement Friday said that “as long as evacuation operations continue, we will maintain our close operational cooperation through Allied military means” at the airport.

Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles said she already had received such assurances.