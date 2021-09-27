NATO-led mission increases patrols on Kosovo-Serbia border

A week ago after Kosovo government’s decision, ethnic Kosovo Serbs blocked the Kosovo-Serbia border with trucks to protest the rule on replacing the number plate of the vehicles with a temporary one when entering the country, paying five euros for a two-month period.

Kosovo sent in special police to protect the country's border officers and their installations while implementing the new rule, according to Prime Minister Albin Kurti. Kosovo authorities say they were matching Serbia in a license plate move that heightens tensions in the Balkans. Kosovo says a 10-year-old deal achieved during the European Union-facilitated negotiations between the two countries expired Sept. 15 and it was applying the same rule Serbia used for vehicles entering into their country from Kosovo.

Serbia doesn’t recognize its former province of Kosovo as a separate nation and considers their mutual border only as a temporary boundary.

Last weekend, Kosovo government officials say a public building was set on fire and another was hit by grenades that didn’t explode in what they described as criminal acts related to a protest by ethnic Serbs.