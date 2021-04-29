Navalny appears in court for first time since ending hunger strike, saying 'I'm just an awful skeleton'

He added that he ate "four tablespoons of porridge a day, today five, tomorrow I will eat six."

In his final statement before Judge Kurysheva Natalia left to consider a decision, Navalny launched a tirade against Putin, likening him to the foolish king in the children's tale "The Emperor's New Clothes."

"I would like to say that your king is naked, and more than one little boy is shouting about it -- it is now millions of people who are already shouting about it. It is quite obvious. Twenty years of incompetent rule have come to this: there is a crown sliding from his ears," Navalny said of Putin, referring also to the mass anti-government protests in Russia following the activist's imprisonment and during his hunger strike.

"Your naked king wants to rule until the end, he doesn't care about the country, he is clung to power and wants to rule indefinitely," he said.

He also turned his ire to the prosecutors in the courtroom.

"You are all traitors. You and the naked king are implementing a plan to seize Russia, and the Russians should be turned into slaves. Their wealth will be taken away from them, they will be deprived of any prospects, you have implemented that plan."