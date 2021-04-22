Navalny hails rallies; doctors urge him to end hunger strike

Navalny was transferred Sunday from a penal colony east of Moscow to the hospital ward of another prison in Vladimir, a city 180 kilometers (110 miles) east of the capital.

On Thursday, Navalny's personal physician Dr. Anastasia Vasilyeva released a letter she signed with four other doctors, urging him to end his hunger strike.

The letter revealed that Navalny was taken to a regular hospital Tuesday in Vladimir, where he underwent tests and was examined by specialists “in accordance” with requests from his doctors. It said they were given the results of those tests through Navalny’s lawyers and family on Thursday.

Navalny’s doctors said they would continue to insist on access to their patient — his chief demand in launching his hunger strike — but urged him “to immediately stop the hunger strike in order to save life and health,” saying that they consider being examined by “civilian,” non-prison doctors and undergoing “objective tests” enough to end the strike.

Volkov in a tweet Thursday said the pressure Navalny’s supporters put on the authorities, first by calling a demonstration and then by making it happen, helped achieve this result.

“As soon as the protest was announced, Alexei was taken for a multidisciplinary medical exam to a civilian hospital in Vladimir, and had a large amount of tests. As soon as the protest happened, today, all of a sudden, we were given all the test results.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0