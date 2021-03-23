Navalny's allies call for major protest across Russia

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's allies on Tuesday called for a new massive protest across the country to demand his release from prison.

In a statement posted on Navalny's website, they urged Russians to sign up for a protest on an interactive map and said they will set a date for it when the number of people willing to take part reaches at least 500,000 nationwide.

The organizers claimed in a YouTube statement that the rally would the biggest that Russia has seen.

They set up a dedicated website for the protest, inviting those willing to take part to register on the interactive map.

“When the number of us is big enough, we will choose a convenient date and stage a peaceful march in all Russian cities,” said Leonid Volkov, Navalny's chief of staff who has lived abroad since 2019.

“Our main enemy is indifference, apathy, being apolitical,” said another top Navalny associate, Maria Pevchickh. “No one will give us freedom as a gift, it can't be bought. We must fight for it.”