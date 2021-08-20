Nebraska Supreme Court Final Decision August 13, 2021.pdf

LONDON (AP) — The Scottish National Party and the Scottish Greens agreed Friday on a power-sharing deal that falls short of a coalition government but could pave the way to another referendum on Scotland's independence from the U.K. in the coming couple of years.

The two parties, which have been locked in negotiations since May after the SNP fell one seat short of an overall majority in the Scottish elections, will cement the pro-independence majority in the devolved Edinburgh-based parliament over the coming five years.

The SNP has been in power since 2007 and its leader Nicola Sturgeon has been Scotland's first minister since late 2014 following the lost independence vote earlier that year.

“The publication of this agreement today undoubtedly marks a historic moment," she said. “Working together to build a greener, fairer, independent Scotland is ground-breaking."

Though the Scottish parliament has an array of powers, such as in health, education and energy matters, many economic and security matters remain within the orbit of the British government in London.