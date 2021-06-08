 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nepal resumes vaccination campaign with doses given by China
0 comments
AP

Nepal resumes vaccination campaign with doses given by China

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepal resumed its stalled coronavirus vaccination campaign on Tuesday with 1 million doses given by China after the Himalayan nation made international pleas for help with a shortage of doses.

Thousands of people, all 64 years old, lined up at vaccination centers even before they opened. People aged 60 to 63 are scheduled in coming days.

Nepal’s vaccination campaign began in January but was stalled when neighboring India suffered a coronavirus surge and banned exports of the AstraZeneca vaccine it produces. Nepal had received 1 million AstraZeneca doses donated by India and paid for 2 million more but never received half the shipment.

That left 1.4 million people over age 65 who received an initial dose of AstraZeneca vaccine still uncertain if they will receive their second.

China's first donation of 800,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine in March was snapped up quickly.

Desperate Nepal made several pleas to foreign governments and international donor agencies. President Bidhya Devi Bhandari made calls to the Chinese leader and wrote to the presidents of India, the United States and Britain.

Another 1 million doses donated by China arrived this month.

“I am the happiest person today. I finally got the vaccine and I am now protected,” businessman Pawan Khanal said at a Kathmandu vaccine center. “I want to really thank the government.”

“Not only me, but my family is also a lot safer now because we got our vaccine,” said another recipient, Gopal Shrestha, who came with his wife.

City and health officials said they had been frustrated because of not being able to provide answers to people desperately seeking vaccines. “Everybody wants to get vaccinated and protect themselves,” said Saroj Dhoj Mulmi, a city council member.

Nepal's coronavirus cases are declining after a lockdown imposed when infections surged. In April and May, hospitals were treating patients in corridors, parking garages and waiting areas while struggling with shortages of medicine and oxygen.

The 4,472 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Monday were about half of the daily numbers reported last month.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 7

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
Huawei rolls out its own operating system to smartphones
World

Huawei rolls out its own operating system to smartphones

  • Updated

HONG KONG (AP) — Huawei launched its own HarmonyOS mobile operating system on its handsets on Wednesday as it adapts to having lost access to Google mobile services two years ago after the U.S. put the Chinese telecommunications company on a trade blacklist.

Japan LGBTQ activists push for equality law before Olympics
World

Japan LGBTQ activists push for equality law before Olympics

  • Updated

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese sexual minority groups and their supporters, in a last-ditch effort to get long-sought equality legislation passed before the Tokyo Olympics, submitted requests on Friday to the governing Liberal Democratic Party, whose conservative members have stalled the bill.

+4
Ghosn's lawyers say client happy after days of French probe
World

Ghosn's lawyers say client happy after days of French probe

  • Updated

BEIRUT (AP) — Ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn has answered hundreds of questions by French investigators over the past week in Beirut and was “happy and satisfied” to have had the opportunity to explain himself over accusations of financial misconduct, his lawyers said Friday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Cambodia's landmine-sniffing 'hero rat' is retiring

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News