Net zero goals aren't the solution, says India before COP26

Although India is the third-highest emitter of greenhouse gases after China and the Untied States, it has historically contributed to only 4% of total emissions since the 1850s.

Gupta added that “net zero in itself isn't a solution,” since cumulative emissions were the cause of the problem and not how much each country emits right now. Instead, he argued that countries needed to focus on how much carbon is put in the atmosphere while getting to that goal.

He added that developing nations needed space to grow and assistance, and failing that they are faced with a choice of either compromising on development or relying on dirty fuels. “Without that it becomes extremely difficult,” he said.

But India's dependence on coal — its the world's second-largest user of the fossil fuel and it has vast reserves of it — is likely to continue.

Electricity demand is likely to soar in India and while the overall share of energy from coal will keep coming down, weaning itself off the fossil fuel just yet would impact its energy security, said Gupta.

———

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0