Netanyahu foes push for quick vote to end his 12 year rule

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s opponents on Thursday pushed for a quick vote to end his record-setting rule, racing to head off what’s expected to be a frantic push by the premier and his allies to derail the newly announced coalition.

The new phase of political warfare began just hours after opposition leader Yair Lapid and his main coalition partner, Naftali Bennett — an ideological odd couple - declared they had reached a deal to link a majority of the Knesset and form a new government. The announcement triggered a complex process likely to stretch over the next week, giving Netanyahu time to try to pressure coalition members ideologically aligned with him to quit the group.

Now the question was whether the coalition of 61 votes would hold together through a vote of the 120-member Knesset — and who would preside over that vote.

Netanyahu has accused the former allies who joined the incoming coalition of betraying right wing values. His supporters have demonstrated and launched vicious social media campaigns, repeating the message Netanyahu has been sending over the past week as the new coalition coalesced. One factor working in Netanyahu’s favor: the parliament speaker is an ally who could use his position to delay the vote and give Netanyahu more time to sabotage the coalition.