Netanyahu warns against 'lynchings' as clashes between Arabs and Jews rock Israeli cities

"I'm really, really worried about this city (Acre). The same is happening in Haifa. The same is happening in Lod. There are different attacks on different citizens."

The Israeli-Arab lawmaker went on to say: "I'm not sure that the police is able or even willing to control the situation."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday slammed the violence in Israeli cities as "unacceptable" and said he had ordered the police to adopt emergency powers, to reinforce with Border Police units, and to impose curfews where necessary.

"Nothing justifies the lynching of Jews by Arabs and nothing justifies the lynching of Arabs by Jews," he said in a statement.

"To the citizens of Israel I say that I do not care if your blood is boiling. You cannot take the law into your own hands," Netanyahu added. "You cannot grab an ordinary Arab citizen and try to lynch him -- just as we cannot watch Arab citizens do this to Jewish citizens."

Militants in Gaza have fired more than 1,000 rockets into Israel since the latest flareup began Monday afternoon, and Israel has responded with devastating airstrikes in Gaza.