'Never lose hope,' expelled French envoy tells Belarusians

Lukashenko claimed victory but the election was marred by widespread voter fraud and considered a sham by opposition supporters and Western governments. In months of subsequent protests, more than 35,000 people were arrested and thousands beaten by police, and the EU slapped sanctions on Belarus in response.

The French ambassador arrived in the Belarusian capital of Minsk after the controversial election. In December, he handed copies of his credentials to the Belarusian foreign minister but did not want to meet with Lukashenko.

De Lacoste met with representatives of civil society and politicians in Belarus, including activists from the opposition “Tell the Truth” movement, which was shut down by the authorities. On Saturday, he also met with Belarus' first post-Soviet leader, Stanislav Shushkevich, who has sharply criticized the current government.

France said it has taken proportionate measures regarding Belarusian diplomats in France. Belarusian Ambassador to France Igor Fisenko was recalled to Minsk for consultations, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said.

Lukashenko on Monday revived accusations that the West is trying to overthrow him and meddle in Belarus' internal affairs.