ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is paying his second visit to provinces devastated by the Feb. 6 earthquake as search and rescue efforts for buried survivors in the worst disaster in modern Turkish history are winding down.
Here’s a look at the key developments Monday in the quake's aftermath:
New quake jolts hard-hit Hatay province
Another powerful earthquake has struck Turkey’s Hatay province which was devastated by a massive tremor two week ago.
Turkey’s disaster management agency, AFAD, said the magnitude 6.4-earthquake was centered around the town of Defne, in Hatay province.
NTV television said the quake caused some damaged buildings to collapse, but there were no immediate reports of any casualties.
Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency said the quake was felt in Syria, Jordan, Israel and Egypt.
The magnitude 7.8 which struck Feb. 6 has killed nearly 45,000 people in Turkey and Syria.
Turkish authorities have recorded more than 6,000 aftershocks since.
