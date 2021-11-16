 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New book sheds light on life of future queen of Netherlands
0 comments
AP

New book sheds light on life of future queen of Netherlands

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — People in the Netherlands can get to know their future queen a little better with the publication Tuesday of an authorized book about Princess Amalia three weeks before her 18th birthday.

The book delves into Amalia's school life, her occasional work at a beach bar, her love of horseback riding and her education plans. The princess recently graduated high school and is taking a gap year before going to a university. She’s not yet sure what she will study but says she is interested in history, economics and law.

Amalia also reveals that she sometimes sees a mental health professional.

“I don’t think it is a taboo. And it’s not a problem to say that in public,” the princess is quoted as saying in the book.

“Everybody talks about healthy eating and sport. And that is also very important,” she says. “But how important is it to maintain your mental health? You can’t have one without the other.”

Claudia de Breij, a popular writer, singer and comedian, wrote the book following a series of meetings over the summer with Amalia, the oldest of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima's three daughters and first in line to the Dutch throne.

Similar books were published about her father and grandmother around their 18th birthdays as a way of introducing them to the public.

“It's very cool,” Amalia said of the book in a brief virtual conversation with De Breij released on Twitter by the Dutch Royal House.

“There are a lot of personal things about me in it,” she said. “It's quite exciting. I think the whole book paints a very beautiful portrait of who I am.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Bannon appears in court on contempt charges

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dutch govt orders 3-week partial lockdown amid virus surge
World

Dutch govt orders 3-week partial lockdown amid virus surge

  • Updated

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Caretaker Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced a three-week partial lockdown Friday amid surging COVID-19 cases in the Netherlands, saying his government wants to “deliver a hard blow to the virus.”

+11
Chinese leaders issue official history to elevate Xi
World

Chinese leaders issue official history to elevate Xi

  • Updated

BEIJING (AP) — Leaders of China's ruling Communist Party on Thursday set the stage for President Xi Jinping to extend his rule next year, praising his role in the country's rise as an economic and strategic power and approving a political history that gives him status alongside the most important party figures.

World

IS-linked group kills Nigerian general, destroys buildings

  • Updated

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — An Islamic State-linked extremist group blamed for killing thousands in Nigeria and neighboring West African countries has killed four members of the Nigerian army, including a general, the army said Saturday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Scottish whisky innovation creates gasoline alternative

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News