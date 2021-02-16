New charge filed on Suu Kyi as Myanmar crackdown intensifies

A spokesman for the United Nations said any new charges against Suu Kyi don't change the world body's “firm denunciation” of the military overturning the “democratic will of the people” and arresting political leaders, activists and peaceful protesters.

“We have called for charges against her to be dropped, for her to be released," United Nations spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said.

More protests were expected Wednesday all over the country. On Tuesday in Yangon, the country's largest city, police blocked off the street in front of the Central Bank, which protesters have targeted amid speculation online that the military is seeking to seize money from it. Buddhist monks demonstrated outside the U.N.'s local office in the city.

Around 3,000 demonstrators — mainly students — had returned to the streets of Mandalay, carrying posters of Suu Kyi and shouting for the return of democracy.

On Monday, security forces there had pointed guns at a group of 1,000 demonstrators and attacked them with slingshots and sticks. Local media reported that police also fired rubber bullets into a crowd and that a few people were injured.

The protests are taking place in defiance of an order banning gatherings of five or more people.