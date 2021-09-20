New Hong Kong electors chosen, with only 1 opposition member

HONG KONG (AP) — The 1,500-member panel that picks Hong Kong’s next leader will have only one opposition-leaning member, according to results Monday from a tightly controlled selection process amid a crackdown on dissent in the city.

Separately, Hong Kong national security police arrested three student members of one of the city's last remaining pro-democracy political organizations on suspicion of conspiracy to incite subversion.

On Sunday, select Hong Kong residents voted for members of the Election Committee that will choose the city's leader and nearly half of the legislature in the first polls following reforms aimed at ensuring that candidates are loyal to Beijing.

Results were expected to be announced by midnight, but due to several delays they were only announced at 8 a.m. on Monday. Authorities said there were problems with the ballot verification papers, and that it was likely that officials were filling in paperwork incorrectly, causing the delays.

The Election Committee will select 40 of 90 lawmakers in the city’s legislature during elections in December, as well as elect Hong Kong’s leader during voting in March next year.