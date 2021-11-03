New Mazda cars will stop if driver suffers health problem

Other major automakers, including Volkswagen of Germany and Japanese rival Toyota Motor Corp., are working on similar technology.

Mazda plans to offer the technology in Europe after Japan. Mazda wants to wait and see before offering it in the U.S., because it believes questions remain about their social acceptance, although similar systems that stop vehicles are already being offered by rivals.

As for privacy concerns, the personal data does not leave the car, according to Mazda.

Takahiro Tochioka, the engineer in charge, said Mazda is working on ways to predict a health problem that may be coming even if the driver may not be conscious of it.

What the car will be looking for are the ways people focus their vision, the swaying of their heads, slight aberrations in driving habits and other subtle changes, he said.

“And it will warn drivers even before actual symptoms appear,” he told reporters proudly.

“But understanding and cooperation from the drivers around that car is crucial for this technology to work.”

Mazda is hoping the Japanese public will see a driver in distress and help them, since an assumption of widespread public goodwill is characteristic of Japan.