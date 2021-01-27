New protests as Polish court seals divisive abortion ruling

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — New protests broke out in Polish cities Wednesday, shortly after the country's top court confirmed its highly divisive ruling that will further tighten the predominantly Catholic nation’s strict anti-abortion law.

The Constitutional Tribunal published the justification of its decision, which means it can now be officially printed and take immediate effect. The printing was expected later Wednesday.

Opposition parties strongly criticized the move.

Thousands of people gathered outside the court building in Warsaw late Wednesday, responding to calls for new protests by women’s groups that led weeks of massive demonstrations last year against the initial Oct. 22 ruling. Protests were also held in many other cities, under a heavy police presence.

In Warsaw, protesters later marched through the city center to the ruling party's headquarters with signs of the leading “Women’s Strike” group and pro-LGBT rights rainbow flags. Like in last year's demonstrations, they defied Poland’s pandemic ban on gatherings.

No violence was reported on either side. Last year's marches — some of which led to clashes with police — were highly critical of the ruling right-wing Law and Justice party.