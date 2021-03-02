New satellite images reveal North Korea took recent steps to conceal nuclear weapons site

"Deposing Kim Jong Un is not realistic right now and it shouldn't be our state of policy. Korean reunification is probably not very realistic, so how do we prevent a nuclear war from breaking out or North Korea from using their supposed of nuclear capability as a way for leverage," he told CNN.

The timing of the movements at Yongdoktong is noteworthy but requires some examination because North Korea's actions can never be taken at face value, said a former senior US intelligence official. If North Korea is seeking to speed up engagement with the Biden administration and does not want to use a provocation like a missile test this move could be undertaken to catch the attention of the US.

Former intelligence officials say recent efforts to obscure the view of American spy satellites could be intended to remind the Biden administration that work on these programs continues even as the White House deliberates on a diplomatic path forward.

North Korea's tactic to try to use "deception and denial" is not something new, one former official explained. North Koreans are known to use the tactic to draw US attention to a matter, allow miscalculation, and deny that they are doing it.

Biden team looks to increase pressure and use diplomacy