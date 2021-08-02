New UN envoy to Bosnia faces angry opposition from Serbs

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — A German diplomat on Monday took office as the top international envoy to Bosnia, facing opposition from the country's Serbs, who have rejected both his appointment and a ban on genocide denial brought by his predecessor.

Christian Schmidt took over from Valentin Inzko, an Austrian diplomat, at a ceremony in the capital, Sarajevo. The Office of High Representative that Schmidt will run was established after Bosnia's 1992-95 war to oversee peace implementation and promote reconciliation and development.

While backed by the United States and the European Union, the United Nations office has recently has faced criticism from Bosnia's Serbs and their allies Russia and China, who have demanded that it be dismantled, reflecting a bid by Moscow and Beijing to increase their influence in the Balkans.

In a speech, Schmid pledged that he will work to help Bosnia reach stability and economic prosperity nearly three decades after the war that killed over 100,000 people and left millions homeless. He also urged the international community to step in more resolutely to help achieve these goals.

“Bosnia-Herzegovina must be put back on the political agenda of the international community and the European Union,” he said. “I take office with a firm will to help the people here.”