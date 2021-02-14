New Zealand city enters 3-day lockdown after virus found

“I'm asking New Zealanders to continue to be strong and to be kind,” Ardern said at a hastily arranged press conference. “I know we all feel the same way when this happens. We all get that sense of ‘Not again.’ But remember, we have been here before and that means we know how to get out of this again, and that is together.”

New Zealand's greatest vulnerability has been at the border.

New cases are regularly caught among returning travelers, all of whom are required to spend two weeks in quarantine. Despite precautions, there have been several times when the virus has leaked out from the border before being controlled again, and officials are trying to determine whether that's happened again.

In the latest case, an Auckland mother, father and daughter caught the disease. Officials said the mother works at a catering company that does laundry for airlines, and officials are investigating whether there is a link to infected passengers. Officials said the woman hadn't been going aboard the planes herself.

The rest of New Zealand outside of Auckland has also had restrictions imposed, including limiting crowd sizes to 100.